A new state state report details average homeowners’ property-insurance premiums.
Here are the 20 counties with the highest averages:
— Monroe County: $7,162
— Miami-Dade County: $5,391
— Palm Beach County: $5,247
— Broward County: $5,164
— Martin County: $4,756
— Walton County: $4,337
— Franklin County: $4,267
— Collier County: $4,230
— Indian River County: $3,386
— Gulf County: $3,020
— Okaloosa County: $3,014
— Pinellas County: $2,938
— Escambia County: $2,929
— Okeechobee County: $2,797
— Brevard County: $2,760
— Santa Rosa County: $2,745
— Bay County: $2,737
— Lee County: $2,735
— St. Lucie County: $2,713
— Sarasota County: $2,686
Note:Based on information submitted by insurers Nov. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.