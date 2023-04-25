A team from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is offering a two-day program, The Business of Farming Workshop, for entrepreneurs looking to build an agricultural business.
Limited bilingual assistance for Spanish-speaking attendees will be available.
This two-day workshop is scheduled for April 27 and May 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at multiple locations and offers online and in-person formats. UF/IFAS agriculture experts will provide resources and step-by-step strategies for participants to build a business plan.
At the end of the program, participants will have worked through six topic areas, including developing a company description, a robust marketing plan, an operational plan, a human resource plan, a financial plan and a solid executive summary. The program will also provide support for Spanish-speaking audiences.
The cost is $25 for the duration of the workshop. Registration is required online. Participants who register for the online format will receive a Zoom link closer to the workshop date.
• UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center at 18905 SW 280th St.,
Homestead, FL 33031
For more information on the workshop, call 863-519-1049 for the program in Bartow or 786-217-9248 for the program in Homestead.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, consumer preferences for food products have evolved, and there is now a growing demand for locally,
sustainably produced goods, organic or otherwise, that are of the highest quality, said Trent Blare, an assistant professor in food and resource economics at the UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center in Homestead and workshop speaker.
Meanwhile, there is growing evidence that agriculture entrepreneurs are becoming more interested in small-scale farming to meet consumer
demands.
To make it in today’s competitive market, those new to the industry need the right marketing tactics and a strong business plan, the keys to building a
business from the ground up.
A 2015 USDA Economic Research Service report estimated the number of farmers’ markets increased by 180% between 2007 and 2014 and the number of regional food hubs increased by more than 288%, said Blare.
In 2020, US farmers made $9 billion in direct food sales, an increase of 3% from 2015. Direct food sales in the Southeast accounted for just 7% of these sales or $609 million. Florida was the only state in the Southeast that made it to the top 10 of direct food sales with $247 million, 41% of the region’s total, according to a 2022 USDA report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.