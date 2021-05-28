Childhood dreams often give way to different interests and in other cases, steps are taken to follow the desired path without hesitation. Originally from Mount Vernon, New York, Les Burke avidly watched episodes of the television show, “Sea Hunt”, and Jacques Cousteau specials.
His unswerving determination to be part of the underwater world helped see him through the rigors of the grueling U.S. Navy’s School for Deep Sea Diving and Salvage. He spent thirty-three years in the Navy, twenty-eight of those on station as a Navy diver. He not only performed several high-profile
salvage operations, but also became a certified Master SCUBA Instructor. His passion for diving extended far beyond his naval career though.
South Dade Chamber of Commerce Chairman Julio Guzman included only a few of Burke’s accomplishments in making the official announcement of his selection as the new Chief Executive Officer.
“I'd like to commend the South Dade Chamber's Executive Committee which did a tremendous job vetting many qualified individuals that applied for the position. We're excited about the selection of Les Burke, given he's a South Dade local with extensive knowledge of our community and dedicated to forward progression. He's a 33-year Navy Veteran, holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Florida State University, and is also the founder of the Non-Profit, Jr Scientists in the Sea, which is an educational program for kids with
on- the-job training. He's an outstanding individual with many great qualifications and I'm looking forward to his contribution to the SDCC and the South Dade Community.”
Having relocated to Florida in 1981, Burke and his wife, Donna, did indeed forge strong ties to Homestead and surrounding communities. She is now the Director for Military and Veteran Services for Miami-Dade College (MDC), a position that covers all eight campuses.
His short-term goal for the Chamber is to focus on membership and services to members. “We’re coming out of COVID and there were services we could not provide during the closures and restrictions. Restoring those is a high priority.”
An issue many businesses are struggling with is a workforce shortage and Burke is experienced in workforce development. Having been in the Office of the General Counsel for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (DOACS), Headquarters, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in Washington, D.C., run the science diving program and taught at the University of Maryland, he understands there can, and should be, levels of opportunity for all.
With his first day on the job Monday, May 24, 2021, his message is straightforward. “Let's help ourselves reach the goals that support our citizens with maximum inclusiveness.”
Although he may be concentrating on fully transitioning into his position, he will continue on the Board of Directors for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and the Board of Directors for the Caribbean Center for Boys & Girls of the Virgin Islands.
Never one to be idle, the Jr Scientists in the Sea (JSIS) organization he founded in 2005 will have his attention as well.
To learn more about South Dade Chamber of Commerce, go to https://southdadechamber.org/; sdccinfo@southdadechamber.org; Tel: (305) 247-2332, or 47 N Krome Ave., Homestead, FL 33030
