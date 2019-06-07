Thieves brazenly drove up to the back corner of BVA Horticultural on Monday night, cut the wire fencing, and stole 110,000 small, potted palms. Located on 278 St, the burglars made off with 2000 trays of the hard-to-find cateracterum and chamaedorea palms.
A $5,000 reward is being offered.
If you have information that could lead to the return of the palms or an arrest contact the Miami-Dade Ag Patrol at 305-383-6800. To give an anonymous tip call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
We will have further information in the next edition of the News Leader.
