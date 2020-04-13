Neighbors helping neighbors is not new to those who dealt with Hurricanes Andrew, Katrina, Wilma, and Irma. Although adverse effects of the COVID-19 crisis come with certain familiar elements of those storms, there are new ones as well. Paramount health and safety issues are combined with severe economic impact and societal shifts with the stay-at-home/isolation orders.
Government agencies at all levels, organizations, and individuals are reaching out in different ways to respond.
Two months ago, New York actress Kristen Guerin was excited to be in a play in South Florida and had taken a temporary lease on an apartment. She had no reason to think the production would be abruptly closed and she would be in the same unsettled situation facing millions of others. In looking around though and talking with her partner, Miami native Jessica Gutierrez, taking some kind of action appealed to them both. “I started thinking about the fact here I was in a place with no established support system. What would happen if I was sick and couldn’t go to the store?” The answer was to quickly create, The Buddy System, initially focused on providing help to elderly and immunocompromised individuals who were among the first to self-quarantine.
In the less than a month since starting, they’ve organized approximately 400 volunteers to be “buddies” with people who cannot or should not leave their residences. Volunteers are matched with someone in their neighborhood, their primary assistance in doing grocery shopping or similar errands. As more days pass, providing social interaction is increasingly important, however. The telephone call to say hello and check on the individual brings a lift to most.
The Buddy System is not complicated. Their website is set up with separate entries for individuals who require assistance and individuals who want to volunteer. (https://www.buddysystemmia.com)
Email is info@buddysystemMIA.com; Tel for Miami-Dade and Broward are (203) 858-4653 and (786)340-7720. Although “Buddies” originated for in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, a friend called last week and asked if she could start a sister group in Palm Beach. Not surprisingly, the answer was, “Yes, of course.”
“We’re also receiving a lot of questions about how to get food,” Guerin said. “We help pair folks who need free food assistance with other resources in the area.”
While the duo is busy linking buddies together, they see this as having future potential, too. “Limiting exposure to the virus is merely our short-term goal,” says Guerin. “Ultimately, we hope to create a culture of community. We hope that the buddy relationships being built in this time will continue to flourish long after the coronavirus scare ends.”
