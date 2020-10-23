Brooks Tropicals has announced the retirement of Janice Kolar, Chief Financial Officer. Janice started with Brooks Tropicals 26 years ago as controller then was promoted to CFO in 2008. The company commended Kolar saying shehas played a crucial part in the growth of the company that has a diverse line of tropical fruits and vegetables that the company grows across the Caribbean,
Central, and South America including Caribbean Red papayas, SlimCado tropical avocados, starfruit, passionfruit, dragonfruit, Groovy Coconuts, limes, Solo papayas, Uniq Fruit, lychees, and more.
Brooks Tropicals’ produce is distributed to retailers and wholesalers across North America.
Tracy Cash has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Cash takes over as CFO at the start of 2021. She’s been with Brooks Tropicals for over eight years as Controller, running the day-to-day accounting operations of a company whose interests spans the hemisphere. Tracy has been a CPA since 1997 and has experience at NBC along with 15 years in the fresh produce
business.
Mark Akinmade will take over as Controller.
Brooks Tropicals notes Akinmade’s financial experience with non-profit and manufacturing will be a great asset. Akinmade will handle the complex
financial work that addresses the needs of their growers, packers, distributors, sellers, and various service providers.
Originally from Maryland, Mr. Akinmade moved to Miami with his wife three years ago. He has a son and two daughters.
Promoted to Assistant Controller is Raul Garcia. Garcia has worked at Brooks for over 11 years as Purchased and Consigned Fruit Manager. Starting in September as Assistant Controller, Garcia added new accounting departments to his supervisory work. Garcia was born and raised in Miami-Dade where he lives with his wife and two children.
Brooks Tropicals grows tropical fruits and vegetables in Florida and across the Caribbean, Central, and South America for distribution across North America. Brooks grows and distributes Caribbean Red papayas, SlimCado tropical avocados, starfruit, passionfruit, dragonfruit, Groovy Coconuts, limes, Solo
papayas, Uniq Fruit, lychees, and more.
For more information, visit www.brookstropicals.com.
