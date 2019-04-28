Broncos Rout Tornadoes 10-0

Senior Matthew Garza came out firing and the hitters backed up him with three runs in the first innings.

It was all Garza and the Homestead Broncos needed on their way to a 10-0 win over the Booker T. Washington Tornadoes in a six-inning game to post consecutive victories for the first time this season.

“It took us a while to put them away, but we played like we should have against them,” Homestead head coach Bruce Berman said.

Garza pitched six innings and struck out 10 mixing in his fastball, slider, and change-up.

He allowed two hits and walked one.

“He was on today,” Berman said. “He’s my number one. He’s been great all year.”

Junior Rowan Grafals drove in two runs and had three steals and freshman Brian Silverio had three hits while junior Christian Ocasio and junior Nathan Duttine each had a pair of hits for the Broncos.

“We had a bunch of hits and when you hit, you win,” Berman said. “And if you get good pitching, it adds to a win.”

It was the first shutout win for Homestead (3-18) this season after being on the other side eight times.

“It felt good, I’m not going to lie,” Garza said.

Grafals and Garza knocked in runs to spark the three-run first.

“It was big for us to get on top early because we don’t play well from behind,” Berman said.

The Broncos maintained their 3-0 lead into the pivotal fifth where they scored six runs on four hits, sending 10 batters to the plate.

“That was the cushion we needed and put them at ease,” Berman said. “We need innings like that. We haven’t had a lot of those innings all year so it feels good when we get one.”

The Broncos ended the game in the sixth on a slow-roller to third by freshman Riley Rodriguez for a 10-run lead with the mercy rule in affect.

Homestead concludes its season on Monday at Coral Shores.

“If we can end the season on a three-game winning streak, it’s something to build on for next year,” Berman said.

Homestead 10, Booker T. 0

Booker T. 000 000 – 0 2 6

Homestead 300 061 - 10 10 0

Rodriguez, Rivera (2), Ramos (6), and Nunez. Garza and Ocasio.

W – Garza. L – Rodriguez.