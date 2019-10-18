When Brightseasons was founded in 2017 with their mission statement of: “To help those who are going through a tough season in any way we can in the hopes they will pay it forward one day”, they also adopted the motto, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
Their short-term, focused projects generally assist individuals and families within the local communities. There were, however, a number of people inquiring as to if they would be able to do something for the Bahamas devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
Carla Lombardo, in high school at Palmer Trinity, and also the daughter of Maria and Robert Lombardo, owners of Mamma Mia's restaurant in Homestead, had an idea that became their “Flip 2 Recovery” project.
Michelle Dulevich, who established the non-profit with her husband and small group of friends, explained why this choice,” Most of us have been through Andrew and we remembered how we spent months outside cleaning up, re-building, and just getting around. It was hot and we had no power for such a long time. We would come in and change our shoes and shirt numerous times a day because it was drenched with sweat but had nowhere to wash and dry the wet ones. We have decided to collect flip flops and t-shirts in any size to send over for all the individuals going through this horrible time to be able to offer a little comfort during the day as they go about their slow recovery. They will be able to change as many times as they desire and just discard the old, worn things.”
The initial donation of 3,000 pairs of flip flops from the Samba Sol corporation was matched by almost the same number as the community responded. Local knowledge of the situation in the Bahamas was important. JD Ducanes, boat captain and husband of member Krissy Ducanes, has an on-island contact who will meet him with delivery and ensure follow-on direct distribution into the hands of those in need. With the recent bad weather, delivery is expected to be made next week.
To learn more about Brightseasons, go to https://brightseasons.org or follow them on Facebook.
(0) comments
