Brightline passenger trains will resume service between Miami and West Palm Beach in November, the company announced on Tuesday.
Brightline President Patrick Goddard said in information posted on the company’s website that Brightline is “gearing up to welcome guests back.”
A specific date for trains to roll awaits coordination of details between Brightline, Florida East Coast Railway and the Federal Railroad Administration.
As part of the return, Brightline said it is working on a recruitment plan that will add 200 jobs, offering starting wages at $18 per hour, in South Florida.
About 250 people from the company’s workforce, which topped 350, were laid off after the company shut down service because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The company is building a station in Aventura, and it expects to break ground on a station in Boca Raton in a few months.
Also, work continues to expand the service to Orlando by the end of 2022.
“Moreover, discussions remain underway with local stakeholders regarding expansion to Disney and Tampa,” the company said on its website.
