If you want an example of young talent, perseverance, initiative, entrepreneurship, and creativity, Michael and Aaron Berry provide all that in a literal way. The two brothers, who established and are expanding “Boys That Bake,” are busier than ever.
A recent City of Homestead statement described their appearance at a City Council meeting. Councilwoman Jenifer Bailey recognized Homestead students Aaron and Michael Berry for winning Disney's Magic Bake off with certificates of recognition. This televised competition consists of three teams of young bakers, between ages 6 to 14, who compete against the clock to design a Disney inspired cake in the hopes of being named ‘Disney Baking Champion’. Aaron and Michael participated in Episode 1 of Season 1; their challenge was to make a Disney Descendants themed wedding cake.”
Councilwoman Bailey’s praise was for more than their significant accomplishment. "One of the reasons we wanted to honor these two students, not only for this achievement, but for their program Boys That Bake" Councilwoman Bailey commented, "they not only teach other boys how to bake but also talk about bullying."
Their story began simply enough when their grandfather taught them baking basics as they had fun in the kitchen. He was sadly diagnosed with leukemia and after the family lost him in 2018, Michael was gifted a private experience to bake with a professional chef. This opened the way to a new level and even though he was also involved in sports, playing musical instruments, and gymnastics, he realized baking was what he enjoyed the most.
There were, however, those who chose to disparage him to the point of bullying. Rather than allow that to define him, he and younger brother Aaron promoted their “Boys That Bake” to a growing Instagram following and twice monthly Zoom sessions with the motto, “anyone can cook”. (https://mberryjr07.wixsite.com/my-siteboysthatbake)
It was in fact their Instagram popularity that led to a talent scout contacting Michael about the August 2021 Disney Baking Championship.
To actually qualify to appear on the show was multi-phased and intense and making the final cut to face off against two other teams was a success in itself.
As described at the Disney Channel website, “Each episode will declare a winning team to be named Disney Baking Champion. The winning recipe will become a featured Tastemade video available on Disney Channel and Tastemade social media platforms.”
Winning the first episode of the first season was a “sweet victory” indeed.
In another step along the culinary path, Michael was accepted into the John A Ferguson Senior High School Magnet Culinary Arts Program and younger brother Aaron shifted to a different aspect.
“He played an instrumental role in helping his older brother facilitate virtual boys that bake classes. While assisting with technical support for this club, Aaron discovered that he was very talented with technology, filming, and editing. Aaron aspires to be a social media influencer, content creator, and gaming innovator.”
This summer is a combination of baking and business though.
The brothers have two confirmed summer camps giving weekly lesson sessions for July and they are both attending a Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) young entrepreneur camp.
Michael’s aspiration to be a celebrity baker is balanced with working to build a baking business. He’s already sold a few orders of signature recipes. He’ll continue with “Boys That Bake” and Aaron will help out as needed.
Michael’s message hasn’t changed. “When I started boys that bake, I really wanted to encourage boys to not be afraid to be themselves, despite bullies. I want young boys to know that it does not matter what your interests are, everyone deserves to be respected and feel safe.
I wanted boys that bake to be a safe place for boys to learn to express themselves without judgement and connect around an activity that isn't usually considered to be ‘for boys’. At the end of each meeting, we would recite our mantra ‘Stir Away the Stigma’!”
Follow them on Instagram@BoysThatBakeMiami;
Email: boysthatbakemiami@gmail.com;
or visit https://mberryjr07.wixsite.com/my-siteboys
