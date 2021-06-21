Born Free Pet Shelter, a no kill shelter located in the Redland, has been rescuing homeless dogs since 1981.
Founded by Alicia Aballi, Born Free was first located on Key Biscayne where Alicia and her family lived.
Alicia soon had too many rescued dogs for the property, so Alicia’s husband bought her five acres in Homestead where she could give the dogs a large, safe place to live while they awaited adoption.
Over the years through volunteer dedication, donor generosity, and Alicia’s driving force, Born Free has flourished and now has 57 kennels with large enclosures that can host over 100 dogs.
Born Free was created as a sanctuary for dogs – a place where they would receive a quality experience and medical care, with enough space to run around. Born Free does not have cages, every dog has a large shaded, fenced kennel, a concrete doghouse, two water buckets, two elevated beds, one inside their house, one outside, and a kiddie pool to soak in on hot days.
Space allowing, Born Free never turns a dog away regardless of age, breed, or health. No dog is denied medical care due to cost. All dogs brought into Born Free are taken to a vet, given a health check, spayed or neutered, and started on heartworm and flea/tick prevention.
Alicia’s and Born Free’s dedication and love for dogs is unsurpassed and this year they are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a summer fundraiser. The Mark and Carol Zemmel Fund has offered a generous dollar for dollar match for every donation up to $40,000. With only one fulltime employee overhead is low, so donations go to caring for the dogs. Fundraisers, adoption fees and private donations are Born Free’s only sources of income. To find out more and to help them continue their good works, go to www.BornFreePetShelter,org.
