Florida City residents who love a good read will have a new place to get some good books.
During the February 22 Commission meeting, it was announced that the Miami Dade County Library Bookmobile will be stopping at City Hall every other Friday starting this Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
On every other Wednesday the Bookmobile will stop by Advance Achievers Academy at 713 West Palm Drive from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
“We are trying to make literacy a goal and give access of books to more people,” said Jon Ward, executive director for the Florida City CRA. “I personally checked out a book from the Bookmobile. There are books for children and adults,” said Ward.
