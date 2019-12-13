The story behind the climb to success of the Bomnin family is remarkable (see Oct. 18,2019 News Leader). Arnaldo Bomnin has not forgotten the opportunity this country gave him when he arrived at the age of 25. Coupled with his faith in God, his generosity to the Rotary Club of Home-stead continues to grow as Bomnin Chevrolet donated a 2019 Chevy Equinox to Rotary to give to a local family in need.
On Nov 16th, Homestead Rotary members gathered at the new Bomnin Homestead Dealership with Bomnin and his staff member Craig Pearce to hand the keys to the Martinez family.
