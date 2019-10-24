t was a GRAND, Grand Opening Celebration, Friday evening, October 18th at the new Bomnin Chevrolet Dealership in Homestead as hundreds of guests filled the spacious showroom enjoying entertainment, food, assorted beverages and delicious deserts that included an unending fountain of flowing chocolate.
Prior to the ribbon cutting, the Bomnin family generously showed their
commitment to several charities, both local and national. The Rotary Club of Homestead and the POAT Police each received checks for $55,000. Another $15,000 was donated to the Military Affairs Committee. They finished with a check donation of $125,000 to St Jude Hospital.
The generosity did not end there as Mr. Bomnin told of an event that happened on the day he purchased this newest dealership. He had received a letter from a family in need of a car. For 2 years a devoted mother, who is full time care giver to her 10-year old son, has contacted multiple car dealers for help. Taken back by her plight and expressing his faith in God for his success, Arnaldo and the Bomnin family gave the Martinez family a 2019 Chevy Equinox.
Above, Arnaldo Bomnin presents a $55,000 check to Rotary Club of Homestead President Phil Marraccini By Phil Marraccini
