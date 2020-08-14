Recovering Covid-19 patients needed to have their blood plasma tested for life-saving anti-bodies to donate to the critically ill.
Two men; one critically ill in the hospital and the other still suffering from his battle with COVID-19. They will probably never meet yet represent a special, relatively new aspect of the virus. COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) therapy is a term many people are not aware of. In the constant blare of number of cases and deaths, the over 98% state-wide who recover (with similar percentages in Dade and Monroe counties) from the virus means those individuals are likely to have antibodies in their plasma which can be used in treatment for others.
Homestead Police Office Doug Anderson was released from West Kendall Baptist Hospital Thursday, August 6, 2020 after being tested for the virus Tuesday July 7, 2020 due to a headache and heavy sensation in his chest. While waiting for the results that would take up to seventy-two hours, by July 10, 2020, he couldn’t dismiss shortness of breath. He was taken to Kendall, to be separated from his family for more than three weeks.
“My dad sent an I-Pad so we were able to communicate through Facetime,” he said. The former Marine who’s been with the Homestead Police Department (HPD) since October 2012 could not know foresee that his case would be complicated with viral pneumonia.
As his wife, Sarah, and their children, twelve-year-old Jacob and eight-year old Paige, waited anxiously, the hospital staff administered Remdesivir and followed other protocols. He learned what high flow oxygen and by-pass machines were.
A week into treatment, the doctors told him they were having success with blood plasma (COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) therapy). It was experimental although approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).
He agreed to treatment and now the issue was finding donors. Word went out on a broadcast and social media among other means.
“I don’t know where the donor came from,” Anderson said. “They gave me one treatment; an IV infusion like at 2:00 a.m. It was probably another two weeks before there was real improvement.”
Home now, “I want to thank friends and family for their support and HPD for taking care of my family while I was in.” He praised the hospital personnel. “People need to take the virus seriously; wear masks and social distance. It’s not just the flu; there could be long-term effects if you don’t catch it in time or treat it properly.”
Seventy-five miles north, Jeff Anastas, of Lighthouse Point, saw notices about the need for blood plasma. His struggle with COVID-19 began June 20, 2020 and by June 26th, he realized he was ill.
“My symptoms were sore throat, joint pain, and extreme exhaustion. I was sleeping up to twenty hours a day and everything smelled like household ammonia,” he explained.
However, his wife, Deirdre, a Pediatric Critical Care Fellow at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, knew what to do. With what was called a mild to moderate case that lasted about ten days he was able to avoid going to the hospital.
Although still not feeling completely well, he contacted the, “I am One Blood”, organization.
“I had always been a blood donor,” he said. “But because I was in the United Kingdom during the 1990s and the “Mad Cow Disease” outbreak [Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy], I was excluded from donating.” When he called and explained his situation, he was quickly given an appointment for one of the mobile busses. He had to show his previous positive COVID-19 test and filled out an extensive questionnaire. Telephone calls to supervisors and more questions followed before he was cleared.
“The process was much like giving blood, like I had before, and they took good care of me. My blood was sucked through a needle, the plasma separated, and blood put back in. They actually need whole blood, platelets, and COVID-19 antibodies.”
Three days later he was notified his plasma did contain the needed antibodies and could be used.
“I have an account and they will notify me when enough days have passed where I can donate again.” He urges anyone who has recovered to contact One Blood. “Even if you weren’t eligible before, you might be now.”
The One Blood organization is not new, but has taken on special significance for COVID-19 response. “OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to more than 200 hospital partners and their patients throughout most of Florida, parts of Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina.
“Convalescent plasma (CPP) is plasma collected from people who have recovered from the coronavirus. People who recover from coronavirus infection have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma
portion of their blood. Transfusing the plasma that contains the antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.
The experimental treatment is approved by the FDA to be used on an emergency basis and is called “COVID-19 convalescent plasma." Critically ill patients who meet the FDA criteria to receive this therapy can receive it and be treated against the life-threatening COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.