A 25-year-old Lewiston, Florida man and a 27-year-old Ochopee, Florida woman were arrested Monday morning after a bizarre traffic stop at a Key Largo gas station.
The female, Raven Elizabeth Osceola, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.
Jawan Derrick Sanders was charged with DUI.
The incident began at approximately 1:48 a.m. when Deputy Alexandra Hradecky was at the Circle K gas station at Mile Marker 106 when she observed a Ford Expedition attempt to turn around. The SUV drove into some bushes.
She approached the driver, identified as Sanders, who smelled of alcohol. When asked how much he had to drink, Sanders responded that all was well and the female passenger was going to drive for him.
Meanwhile, Osceola exited the vehicle and refused to get back in, ignoring multiple orders. She began to twist and pull away as Deputy Hradecky moved to detain her. Deputy Andersen Harrill arrived to assist. Osceola head-butted Deputy Hradecky and began kicking both Deputies. Deputies Cristian Santos and Casey Matthews arrived on scene. It took four Deputies to place Osceola into custody. Osceola and Sanders were taken to jail.
