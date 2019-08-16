Now that the kids are heading back to school, join Biscayne National Park for a Marine Debris Cleanup. The park cleanups are scheduled during the day, so there is plenty of time to drop the kids off at school, join the volunteer fun, and be home in time for homework.
These trips are sponsored by Biscayne National Park Institute and are offered free of charge. Trips depart by boat from the Dante Fascell Visitor Center every Tuesday at 9 a.m. Trips return at 12:30 p.m. Volunteers must be over the age of 12 (ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian), need to sign official volunteer paperwork, and should wear all-weather clothing. This volunteer work qualifies for community service hours.
The summer cleanup efforts have been hugely successful, with volunteers clearing over 2,100lbs of trash. This is especially impressive considering most of the trash has been collected by volunteers on paddleboards who are able to access places along the shorelines that are unreachable with a powerboat. With the relatively calm fall weather in store for the next few months, we look forward to continuing these efforts.
Acting Superintendent Joe Llewellyn says: “Please join us in the National Park Service mission to ‘preserve and protect’ your Biscayne National Park. Connect with fellow citizen stewards enjoy a day of community on the beautiful Biscayne Bay! Your support is greatly appreciated.”
If you are interested in joining us, you can find more information at: https://www.biscaynenationalparkinstitute.org/debris-cleanups/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.