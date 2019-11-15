The Rotary Club of Homestead held its 2019 Homestead Style Gala, (no suits or black ties) November 8th at the Harris Field Pavilion to a sell out crowd. All gathered for the best ever Smoked Prime Rib cooked by incoming Mayor, Steve Losner, a forth generation Rotarian. Complimenting the main course were side dishes donated by the Palace Gardens who also provided desert. The servers were the members of the Women’s Club of Homestead.
The highlight of the evening was honoring both Bill Duquette and Bill
Losner, who were seated center stage, in lazy boy chairs. Though both are dedicated Rotarians, their service extends far beyond Rotary, as pillars of the South Dade Community. Hal Arve spoke in detail about Bill Losner, giving the short version of the accomplishments of his life. This was followed up by Ken Spell, current president of Homestead Hospital, who lauded Bill Duquette, former president of Homestead .
After the ceremony, many stayed to enjoy conversation and the entertainment of talented TC Tye, a one-man band. The success of this fundraiser enables the Rotary Club of Homestead to further extend financial assistance to the community.
SAVE THE DATE for the 3rd Annual Stone Crab and Seafood Festival,
February 29th & March 1, 2020, www.homesteadseafoodfestival.com
