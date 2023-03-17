Saturday, March 11th, the City of Homestead marked the official opening of the first completed section of the Biscayne-Everglades Greenway Trail.
The 42-mile trail will eventually link the two National Parks.
The event began with a meet up of over 350 registered bike riders. As the riders greeted each other they were able to enjoy music, juice, and water while preparing for their six mile ride. Rangers from the parks were on hand to answer questions and Miami Dade County’s Bike 305 organization gave away 90 bike helmets.
Homestead Mayor Steve Losner and Councilwoman Erica Avila were joined by Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to celebrate the Grand Opening.
In his remarks Mayor Losner told the crowd, “This moment didn’t just happen. It’s been 20 years in the making. The idea was hatched in 2003 when I was on Council. Former Councilwomen and Vice Mayor Judy Waldman was the real Godmother of this project. It was her singular vision to provide biking trails and to one day connect our two National Parks.” After thanking partners in the project, the Nation Parks Service, State of Florida and Miami Dade county, he continued, “Good riding and thank you for participating and thank you to everyone who over the last 20 years has helped to make this morning possible."
Mayor Levine Cava began her remarks, “Its’s a beautiful morning in South Dade.” Continuing she said, “We worked so hard to make this day happen. Many of you are here to just enjoy a beautiful bike ride. You were not part of that original struggle. It’s been really tough to get the Federal dollars, the State dollars, to get the designation, and Homestead has been such a champion of this… We’re the only place in the United States with 2 National Parks and this historic bikeway is linking those 2 parks. This is culturally significant, historically significant, and represents really the best of the best of South Florida, of Dade, and Homestead.”
With remarks concluded, the crowd cheered the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon. They then mounted their bikes and led by Homestead Parks and Recreation Department Director Pedro Reynaldos set out on a 6-mile ride.
