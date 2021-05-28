While Rick Folse (also known as Rick Fit) only served in the US Army for a few months before a medical problem forced his discharge, that experience and his family background forged an enduring bond with those who served in the Armed Forces.
With successful careers both as a Mixed Marshal Arts fighter and as a small business owner in Louisiana, he now is in a position to reach out to help those men and women who have served and now are homeless or threatened with homelessness.
Inspired by the tragic death of one friend and the rehabilitation of another, both Veterans who he met while training in Thailand, he set out on a bike ride to highlight the plight of homeless Veterans and the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder that many suffer from.
His initial plan was to ride from his home in Houma Louisiana to Key West both publicizing the issues and raising money to provide tangible help to homeless Vets.
With a strong support team, including his Parish Sheriff, behind him Rick is meeting with Veterans Organizations, Homeless Support Organizations and Veterans along his route.
Based on what he has been hearing from both the homeless Veterans and those working to support them he has decided to extend his ride to Washington DC. There he will meet with members of the Louisiana Congressional Delegation and others to discuss the Homeless Veteran issue.
Rick told the South Dade News Leader, “I don’t know how to talk to Congress so I’m just going to tell them the stories I’ve heard from Homeless Vets. Stories about how they have fallen into despair and depression when benefits have been delayed or denied and stories of what works to pull Vets out of homelessness. Sometimes it’s something as simple as having a cell phone number and an address to use when applying for a job.”
Rick was in Homestead on May 18th as he headed north. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4127 and its Auxiliary held a reception to honor his work and to present him with a check for $1,116 raised through a spaghetti dinner.
Jodi Nerney, President of the VFW Auxiliary District 5 presented a check from the District as well. Mayor Steve Losner and Councilwomen Erica Avila were on hand to present a proclamation declaring May 18th as Rick Fit Day in
Homestead.
If you are a Veteran who is homeless / threatened with homelessness or if you know of a Veteran in these conditions, there are several resources that are designed to help.
The Advocate Program’s Veteran Supportive Services Unit provides help in both Monroe and Miami Dade counties. Their contact number is 786 227-5842.
Operation Sacred Trust works in both Miami Dade and Broward. Their contact number is 855 778-3411.
Both organizations use VA supportive Services for Veteran Family Programs grants to prevent Veteran homelessness and to move Veterans to permanent housing.
Another resource is the VA Call Center for Homeless Vets at 1 887 424-3838.
The VA Veterans Crisis Line 1 800-273-8255 is for both Veterans and Service Members who are thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of
suicide, or becoming self-destructive and for family and friends who see these signs of crisis.
Vets and Service Members don’t have to get through crisis alone, call the number!
