Jim Henson, creator of The Muppets, once said, “There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.”
Dorothy (Dottie) Douglas and Mary Anne Munz met in church in 1954 where a friendship started. Neither imagined 68 years of shared time would go by as celebrations are being prepared for their upcoming 100th birthdays. Munz will be first on April 22d and Douglas soon after on May 4th; the proximity of their birthdays one more thing they have in common.
Dottie Widdersheim was originally from Akron, Ohio, and her mother suffered severe arthritis. The doctor advised moving to a warm climate and they arrived in Miami in 1935 and she later graduated from Miami High School. Her love of art took her to Stetson University where she met Robert Douglas, who planned to be a doctor. They married and he went to medical school at the University of Maryland before returning south to work with Dr. James Archer Smith at the local hospital.
“Homestead used to be a one-horse town,” Douglas recalled, “and my husband made house calls.”
An unusual aspect for him was to serve in the Navy, the Reserves, the Marines, and finally the Air Force. Being wife and mother to four children didn’t keep Douglas from her art, as pieces were on display around the communities. She was President of the Homestead Art Club and fondly remembers other artists like Marlyn Accursio.
The years passed and anyone who has watched adult children leave home knows certain ideas develop about what to do as an empty-nester. What Dottie didn’t expect was her husband to come home and announce they were going to Africa to be missionaries with the Presbyterian “Mission To The World” program.
Despite her reservations, five years in Zaire, now known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was the best experience of her life and leads her to a piece of advice.
“If your husband wants to do it, then do it.” That’s related to advice to young people of, “If you want to do something different, go for it!”
Her friendship with Mary Anne hadn’t lapsed and they continued to enjoy playing lots of bridge and events at the Community Center. They celebrated a number of birthdays together and in thinking of almost seven decades of having a close friend, “To me they’re everything; you can look back and you have someone to laugh with and cry with.” There were tears along the way as each lost their husband and a child; joy and laughter, too with seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
In a century of living, the days of only a radio for home entertainment have changed considerably, and while listening to old programs, no one envisioned men would someday walk on the moon. Closer to home, the increase of population and traffic have been the most notable. Local shopping options have certainly changed, and she thought about how the large grocery stores carry more kinds of dog food than they used to see meat in stores in Africa.
Close friend Mary Anne may never have traveled to Africa although there is a story to be told about exotic animals. Born a Brewer, she was also an Ohio native and met her future husband in college. Charles Herbert Munz was studying law at University of Cincinnati where she was majoring in Liberal Arts. Her parents had moved to Florida in 1940, bought twenty acres, and started the Brewer Company in Miami which was an asphalt and paving company. One day her father called and asked if they knew anyone who wanted to come to Florida to work with them. Her husband decided that meant them.
They arrived in 1949, bought their twenty acres for what would become somewhat of a “family complex”, and in 1953, they established Redland Construction.
This was at the time when Farm Life Road wasn’t paved yet and all three of their children attended Farm Life School. There wasn’t much in organized sports until high school although they were active in the historic Boy Scout Troop 69. She balanced family and working fulltime in the business. That was when the first computer they had in the office was a huge one tall as a person and wide; the kind you see in old movies and television shows. In fact, she worked until she was in her eighties. That’s the advice she offers about growing older. “Stay busy; you can’t just sit around. Take care of your health and love your family.”
For the ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren, aside from, “Don’t bring your phone to the dinner table,” she thinks to basic character. “Stay honest and trustworthy; if you make a commitment follow through.” In looking to their futures, “Follow your dreams and never give up; if you fall, get up.”
Now about those exotic animals. With forty acres surrounding them, her love of all sorts of animals made it easy to know what to give as gifts for any
occasion. There were spider monkeys and macaws, but peacocks weren’t very common then. Daughter Annette remembered how she and her husband went out one night with miner’s hats on, caught three peacocks by their feet and brought them back. Perhaps the largest one-time gift was a herd of nine ponies. Doves, pigs, a burro, and cows cycled through as well. Little rescue dog, Jackie, is the main companion these days with some horses and chickens still around.
On the subject of the two women being friends for so long, she said, “We were talking about that the other day and wondered why we were so fortunate. We didn’t really have an answer.” Times at the Community Center and similar events have been set aside and they mostly get together for lunches at each other’s house.
A large celebration is planned around the BBQ grill her husband built as part of the first true outdoor kitchen in the area. There will be quite a crowd to enjoy the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.