This Labor Day weekend the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national effort to reduce drunk driving.
In partnership with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Highway Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office will be out in force keeping an eye out for drunk or impaired drivers.
In the Keys, where there is one road in and one road out, and few alternatives to U.S. 1 when traveling any distance at all, drunk driving is a particularly dangerous activity.
Add to that the large numbers of tourists and the large numbers of bars and restaurants in the Keys and drunk driving can be extremely dangerous.
The Sheriff’s Office will also have all of their Marine Units out in force, patrolling Keys waters through the three-day weekend. Large crowds are expecgted on the water as well as at marinas and boat ramps. Be patient.
A reminder to mariners: Boating drunk can also land you in jail.
Putting people in jail is not the goal, although officers will if necessary. The goal is to prevent people from driving or boating while impaired.
If you live in the Keys or are just visiting , please make sure you designate a sober driver or call a taxi or a ride sharing service if you plan to drink alcohol.
