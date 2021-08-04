To address complaints surrounding the overuse of the Bay Drive property at the end of North Bay Harbor Drive in the Sunset Point/Bay Harbor subdivisions in Key Largo, the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners decided at Wednesday’s regular commission meeting to keep the area closed through at least Labor Day while alternative options are still being discussed.
At a June special meeting, the Board approved a resolution to prohibit parking on county rights-of-waywhile alternatives are investigated for safe usage of the park and its eventual reopening.
The Bay Drive property is located in a residential neighborhood. The changes were implemented at the request of dozens of neighborhood residents experiencing quality of life issues due to a large number of users and limited space. Users frequently exceeded the limited parking for the neighborhood park by parking vehicles and boat trailers on the shoulder of the narrow neighborhood roads, which causes traffic problems, safety issues, and difficulty for residents entering and leaving driveways.
The commissioners do not plan on divesting the property as it allows all residents access to the water. However, limiting access to weekdays or implementing user fees are being considered as possible solutions.
As a reminder, the roads in the Bay Harbor and Sunset Point subdivisions are designated as a no parking, standing, or stopping area. “No Parking” signage includes the noncriminal civil penalty of $200.
The area will remain closed until the commission approves an alternative management plan for the site at a future board meeting. Sunset Point Park remains open with limited parking.
