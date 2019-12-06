For several weeks we have been listening to multiple opinions on the future of South Dade in preparation for what has been called “the showdown” at the Ag Practices meeting to be held Dec. 4th at the Ag Extension Center.
Be it understood, these are not cut and dry issues with simple solutions. There is no right or wrong expressed on these issues but only a collection of ideas gathered from written materials, phone conferences, published material and personal conversation with builders, attorneys, hold the liners, and farmers who seemed somewhat split along the lines of large scale operations verses farms on 5-acres or less. Below is a selection of what has been circulation in the community:
ISSUE: Movement of the present Urban Development Line (UDB). Some feel the line should be modified to allow reasonable development outside the present UDB area. Others feel the protected area should be expanded protecting additional land from future development.
ISSUE: Use of land rights and zoning. On one side, people push to keep the present zoning of one house per 5 acres on ag land. However, many, but not all landowners want to be able to have the option to sell their property for the highest and best use. Most farmers plan to continue farming into the next generation if their industry remains profitable. But some seek alternatives in the form of rezoning to 1 1/4-acre parcels in case their livelihood continues its downward trend. ARGUMENT: “Smaller parcel zoning will motivate farmers to sell out and green space will be lost.” COUNTER: “Property is a farmer’s investment. They want to continue farming but want to expand options. Smaller parcel zoning will raise the value of land thus allowing farmers to borrow more to finance continued farming operations.”
ISSUE: Much of the farmland is leased, not owned by the farmers. Some of farmers who own land want to make huge profits when they sell.
ISSUE: Farmland is not a normal investment. Farmers seeking to increase by subdividing for development are greedy. COUNTER: Property owned by non-farmers are investments similar to stocks. On a long term, values should increase. This is no different than land owned by farmers…it is an investment. Landowners should be allowed to sell their property for its highest and best use.
ISSUE: Who has the right to determine property use? ARGUMENT: Green space is necessary to sustain a healthy community. Development is counter to sustaining resources such as water, clean air, etc.…” COUNTER: “Forced maintaining of green space at a land-owners expense is against free enterprise. To ensure green space, the County or private buyers should purchase properties at a price somewhere between value of farmland and the value of land if it could be developed.
ISSUE: Who has the right to voice their opinion on the use of others property? On the County side, anyone who wants to express their opinion can speak but must give their name and address. COUNTER: Speakers should also be required to state how many acres they own in Miami-Dade County. Why should non-landowners or small property owners be allowed to try to control other’s property rights. Why should someone living on an acre or less, try to deny others from having the same opportunity to enjoy an “equal piece of the rock”
There was an issue that most can agree on: Too much building along an area with inadequate transportation creates congestion of our streets and coupled with an inefficient rapid transportation system.
“Construction should be secondary to sufficient transportation, proper number of schools plus police and fire service.”
Some expressed that the County allows “the cart before the horse” thus showing the need for such services to receive State and Federal funding.
ISSUE: “Landowners trying increase density to sell their property for a higher dollar amount are greedy.” COUNTER: Land is an asset, a long-term investment.
ARGUMENT: “Farmland was purchased for the sole purpose of farming thus its should remain as such.” “Farmland is not like a regular investment. It is not a 401-K.” COUNTER: Farmland is an asset. Therefore, it should be treated as such allowing the owner to seek the price he and the buyer can agree on. If the value goes up due to a legal zoning change how can you call the seller greedy?
CLUSTER HOUSING: On 25-acres or more, attempts to do all the allowable development, (1 house per 5 acres on 25 acres equals 5 houses), on only five acres leaving the balance of 20 acres for farming (green space). This is not popular with many farmers who fear if farming fails, they will be stuck with land that will have restricted use thus the value will fall.
FORCED PURCHASE OF DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS: This is a policy that requires purchase of development rights on land outside the UDB when a parcel inside the UDB is sold for development. Some feel this might slow down development while others feel this is another form of taxation.
THE AG PRACTICES MEETING
As expected, over 100 people showed up to hear from the 13 Board members and County Officials before getting to speak their mind. Though civil, there were several times when board members challenged each other as their opposing opinions were expressed. One time it centered on who is a “real” farmer vs what is a “hobby” farmer. Is it the size of the property that is cultivated, the income, or the concept that is the main source of income?
A property appraiser for the agricultural section gave many interesting statistics but most importantly was the percentage of farms that are 5-acres or under (71%). Without knowing the net income on these farms, one can only deduce that smaller farms can exist under 5-acres.
Dr. Stephen Green stated that “those pushing for a change in the UDB development have a financial interest.” He enjoys farming on his designated 2.2 acres with his groves. When local agricultural advocate Bill Losner asked, do you live solely on farming income?” Dr. Green replied, “No.”
Martin Motes noted the importance of land values rising, “so grandkids can enjoy (the) increase in land values.”
Others expressed opinions containing a recurring theme, that ‘development is destroying Homestead’.
One woman expressed displeasure in noise from wedding venues, accidents and lack of protection as development comes to the area.
Schnebly’s Winery was mentioned. That enterprise in its beginning stage, had been strongly opposed but has given the farming community a welcome variety to the traditional row-crop farming.
Others felt government subsidies are the answer, but that was met with opposition.
Katie Edwards-Walpole stressed the importance of finding, “new ways to make farming profitable.”
All in attendance that wanted to, were able to express their thoughts. On the surface it didn’t appear to most that many opinions were changed, but there is clarification on how each speaker stands, all having good reasoning.
This issue will not go away anytime soon but for now it is put on hold as the December 18th Commissioners meeting has been postponed and this issue will again be on the agenda at the January meeting. That meeting will be held on January 23rd at 9 am in the Stephen P. Clark Building. If you’re planning to attend, better pack a lunch and perhaps dinner for the issues addressed will be complicated with perhaps hundreds attending!
