In the time of multiple back-to-school events, Homestead Woman’s Club had a full house of organizations and agencies Saturday, August 7, 2021 to provide supplies and more to approximately 600 attendees.
Brandy Ramirez, recently elected to her third term as President, Homestead Woman’s Club, was busy greeting people and thanking sponsors, donors, and volunteers. Their co-hosts were MUJER, Inc., and Survivor’s Pathway, an organization that like MUJER provides an array of important social services. Susan Rubio Rivera, Executive Director of MUJER, Inc., was enthusiastic with the turnout. “This event was great because it was a concerted effort among a caring community; a community we call South Dade.”
One of the seven major donors was DJ Miro’s lively music. He kept up a beat as families and individuals stopped at different tables or took advantage of CHI’s (Community Health of South Florida) mobile van and Banyan Health providing on-site health checks such as for blood pressure and COVID-19 Testing. There were also dental kits from Colgate.
Moms were treated to make-up products donated by Kohl’s and thanks to support from MUJER’s Ocean Reef Community Foundation Partnership, there were four $100 cash raffle prizes awarded.
Although the 1,250 backpacks distributed were the feature, several organizations like Centro Campesino gave out packets with personal protective equipment (PPE) of masks, hand sanitizers, and information about COVID vaccinations, testing, and safety measures. As Miami-Dade District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins posted to Facebook, “Today, the D8 team and I spread some hometown pride with the “I Am South Dade” masks we created for today’s backpack giveaway! Thank you @mujerinc for organizing this great event!”
Homestead Police Department and Miami-Dade Police Community Affairs Bureau each had booklets and material for children and parents urging safety measures to observe with the new school season approaching. Start Off Smart (SOS) and the Kiwanis of Homestead had books to give out and Chambers High School was on-hand to talk about how, “Our learning platform is designed to support students who are over-age for grade in middle school, or they do not have enough credits to graduate from high school on time.”
Organizations like ParentTeen Moments or The Elijah Network were available to discuss parenting needs and family strengthening resources. In cases where child advocacy, shelter, or recovery needs from abuse were issues, staff from Kristi House and the Citrus Family Care Network had information to share.
Le Jardin, with their multiple resources for children and families that can begin with their Prenatal Academy, is still actively hiring to support their mission statement of, “Enriched by the diversity of our community, Le Jardin Community Center, Inc. is dedicated to improving the quality of life for children and families.
We provide high quality educational, recreational and cultural activities as well as comprehensive services in a safe, caring and nurturing environment. As a private not-for-profit corporation, Le Jardin seeks opportunities, partnerships and resources to meet changing community needs.” Open positions range from teachers to cooks.
Homestead Councilmember Jenifer Bailey summed up the spirit of the day. “It is great to see all these amazing organizations coming together for the community. Our kids need all the help they can get this year. The Woman’s Club is making sure they have what they need as far as supplies and resources and I’m always happy to contribute.”
