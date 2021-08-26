Branches donated supplies to more than 250 K-12 and college
students, so they are well-equipped for the school year. Branches is a local nonprofit dedicated to providing life-changing opportunities to low income
families through programs focused on education and financial wellness.
It was a fun, family-friendly event with food, games, and onsite COVID-19 testing and vaccinations by Banyan Health.
