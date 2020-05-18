County offers supply kits with essential Personal Protective Equipment
Monday, May 18, 2020 marks the first day for re-opening certain select non-essential businesses as Miami-Dade County continues "Moving to the New Normal" following the COVID-19 shutdown.
To help small businesses get up and running, Miami-Dade County is offering Back-to-Business Boxes with Personal Protective Equipment that will assist entrepreneurs as they work to comply with the new public health and safety standards set in the County's New Normal Guidelines.
These starter kits are designed for small mom-and-pop organizations with 10 or fewer employees.
Back-to-Business Boxes will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last for firms that apply in advance and meet certain basic requirements, such as gross tax receipts less than $250,000.
To learn more and apply, click here.
To read the New Normal Guidelines, which are detailed for each type of business, click here.
