Monroe County and Monroe County’s yard waste contractor will offer free compost (nutrient-rich black dirt) to residents at the County’s three transfer stations on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until it is gone.
Residents can fill one 32-gallon trash can or six 5-gallon buckets with compost. Proof of residency is required in the form of a driver’s license, utility bill, tax bill, etc. Residents are limited to one pick-up per household. If the need surpasses availability, another compost delivery will be scheduled for distribution in the future.
In the Upper Keys, mulch will be free for pickup at the Monroe County transfer station, 1100 County Rd. 905 (halfway between Key Largo mm106 and Ocean Reef).
“Last month’s free compost giveaway was such a huge success, our contractor is bringing more for our residents,” said Monroe County Solid Waste Director Cheryl Sullivan. “A great way to spruce up your backyard this spring.”
