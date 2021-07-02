Pointing to possible negative impacts for the insurance market and drivers, Gov. Ron DeSantis late Tuesday vetoed a long-sought effort by legislators to end the state’s no-fault auto insurance system.
The bill was one of four DeSantis vetoed Tuesday. He signed 94 others, including measures to impose new use-of-force training requirements for law enforcement officers (HB 7051); allow people with concealed-weapons
licenses to carry guns at churches or other religious institutions that share properties with schools (HB 259); and overturn votes by Key West residents that restricted cruise ship operations (HB 1194).
The bill (SB 54) to overhaul the no-fault system would have ended a decades-old requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
Instead of PIP coverage, the bill would have required motorists to carry minimum levels of bodily injury coverage --- $25,000 for the injury or death of one person in an accident and $50,000 for injuries or deaths of two or more people.
Florida is one of just two states without a requirement for some level of bodily-injury coverage, which helps pay for injuries or deaths suffered by other people --- not the drivers --- in accidents.
Legislators revamped the PIP system in 2012 to try to address fraud that was driving up rates.
Bolstering the argument against the bill was a study --- released after the legislative session --- by Pinnacle Actuarial Resources Inc. for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. That study projected the elimination of the no-fault system could result in an average $202 increase in premiums for Florida drivers. The estimated increase would be higher for people currently paying for the minimum coverage.
Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, had suggested the bill be delayed until lawmakers could receive updated cost estimates, “Florida already has some of the highest rates in the country. And, unfortunately, if you're just struggling to make it, if you're at the bottom end of the auto-insurance market buying just PIP today, your rates could go up 40 or 50 percent.”
