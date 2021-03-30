With Autism Awareness Month (April) right around the corner we are happy to announce the opening of Carrie Brazer Center for Autism in Tavernier.
The new center will offer services to the community such as Behavioral Therapy, Speech Therapy, Parent Training and full day school. They accept the McKay and Gardiner scholarships for full tuition and accept most insurance plans to cover the costs of therapy.
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) affects one in 54 children according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
By offering services locally they are able to provide access closer to home for many families in the Keys. Their goal is to assist in awareness for ASD and support those within the community.
Many people are not aware of the signs of Autism Spectrum Disorder and how early you can begin seeing signs. A person with an ASD might:
• Not respond to their name by 12 months;
• Not point at objects to show interest (point at an airplane flying over) by 14 months;
• Not play “pretend” games (pretend to “feed” a doll) by 18 months;
• Avoid eye contact and want to be alone;
• Have trouble understanding other people’s feelings or talking about their own feelings;
• Have delayed speech and language skills;
• Repeat words or phrases over and over (echolalia); • Give unrelated answers to questions;
• Get upset by minor changes;
• Have obsessive interests;
• Flap their hands, rock their body, or spin in circles, and
• Have unusual reactions to the way things sound, smell, taste, look, or feel.
One out of every 110 children is affected with an Autism Spectrum
Disorder (ASD), and is among the most common developmental disabilities in the world.
Intervention and individual support can help those showing signs of ASD and other social and communicative disabilities to reach a higher quality of life and be able to enjoy the time they share with their loved ones. The center strives to make a sensory friendly environment that encourages the growth and progression in a fun safe surrounding.
The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism will provide weekly parent training on site and via Zoom. They have been in business in Miami for over 22 years.
The center is located at 92330 Overseas Hwy, #102, in Tavernier, (305) 741-7675.
