“Art, art, art everywhere” and “art in motion” are part of what attendees will experience at the Saturday May 28, 2022, ArtWalk Presents Art in the Park at Blakey Park. Homestead Councilmember Jenifer Bailey is known as a strong advocate for art in the community. Her Homestead ArtWalk initiative has steadily grown despite necessary COVID restrictions the past year. What is now ArtWalk Presents hosted almost fifty participants in a planning meeting to describe what is needed for this year’s event. A letter from Councilmember Bailey citing the partnership with the Southwest Advisory Committee (SWAC) and Citrus Family Care Network, included preliminary information.
“Artwalk Presents Homestead Art in the Park is an annual free community festival designed to provide families a fun-filled day of art, music, and games. Artwalk Presents Homestead Art in the Park is also an opportunity to highlight various community-based services and extra curriculum programs available in Homestead.
Individuals, students, and organization volunteers are needed to assist the many families that will come out to participate in the art, activities, food distributions, and appetizing aromas and treats. The volunteers will be needed for set-up, during the event, and for breakdown. Community service hours will be awarded for those seeking documentation.
Community based organizations (CBO) are invited to be a human resource vendor. CBO vendors host their own art activation activities to interact with residents while informing them of their resources. We need 12 separate volunteer organizations to manage main art activation stations presented by SWAC and Citrus.”
Art activation stations have been a signature aspect of previous events where artists help participants with fun such as painting on large pieces of plexiglass. “Artists are welcome to be a live artist during the event, an artist assigned to one of our art stations, create your own art activity, or have a vendor tent offering an interactive art activation.” CBO vendor activities might be a table with art supplies for a project alongside information they are sharing about their particular organization. Boy Scout Troop 69 is an example of incorporating creativity in addition to performing opening ceremonies for the event. Jeremy Parker, Cubmaster for Pack 69, described the plan. “The Raingutter Regatta event we will be doing consists of a tub of water where we race small, handbuilt pinewood boats. A child, or other participant will decorate a boat sail at the booth and slide it onto the boat mast. They then will place the boat into the water tub and use a drink straw to blow breath into the sail to propel the boat down the length of tub.”
A DJ and live music are scheduled as talented dance groups perform throughout the afternoon. Among other newcomers to the event will be ICE Squad Entertainment. ICE stands for “Integrity, Character, Excellence” to bring “clean, family friendly hip-hop.” Sport teams are included as well; an opportunity for them to interact with the Homestead Police Athletic League (PAL) as their gymnasium is at the park.
Community resources are also a focus with Farm Share food distribution and healthy cooking workshops with some “food art” in keeping with the theme. Children’s Trust will have a book give-away and sign families up for the program to receive one free book a month by mail. Health-oriented services will provide information and support services like Citrus Family Care Network will explain about their numerous programs.
“Citrus Family Care Network works to oversee, modernize, integrate and improve the coordinated System of Care to be able to protect children, strengthen families, and engage community networks.”
“I’m so excited about this amazing turnout,” Councilwoman Bailey said of the planning meeting. “It gets bigger and better every year. Being able to highlight different types of art is one of our goals. This year is Art in Motion – dance, marching band; even the Scouts. We still hear people say there is nothing to do, and this will introduce them to resources. It is especially important post-Pandemic to share resources.”
Volunteers, interested organizations, offers for donations of funds, supplies, or in-kind support should contact Natalie Rowe, info@artwalkpresents.com Tel: (786) 310-2898. Whether volunteers are available to assist the entire day or only for a few hours, it will be a lively day.
Art in the Park is a free event although it is helpful if people go to www.Artwalkpresents.com and RSVP. The event is supported in part through grants from the Childrens Trust and Miami-Dade Department of Cultural Affairs and capturing potential attendee numbers from the website can be used for future grants.
ArtWalk Presents Art in the Park is Saturday, May 28th, 2022, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., at Blakey Park, 600 SW 14th Ave, Homestead.
