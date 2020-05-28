The Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs collected monthly survey information from non-profit arts and cultural organizations starting in March to quantify the impact of COVID-19.
Senior mayoral advisor and Cultural Affairs Director Michael Spring said the March survey produced 201 responses from nonprofit arts organizations. The key findings were a revenue loss from venue closures of $5.7 million and a loss of $14.8 million from event cancellations. Emergency expenses relating to the pandemic totaled $2.3 million according to respondents. The $22.8 million total loss impacted jobs both by reduction and job loss equal to 1,700 positions.
This remarkable survey found 49% of respondents felt their number one financial priority was artistic salaries. Another 47% said their second priority was reduction or elimination of earned revenue and contributed income.
Spring said these losses had “a tremendous effect on the spirit of our community. They deepened the loss of that essential connection that we share of coming together to experience and celebrate … cultural expressions.”
The April arts survey from 208 voluntary respondents showed additional financial and revenue losses and a further loss of an additional 3,677 jobs. The total estimated impact of the pandemic on arts organizations was
quantified as a $43 million loss with 5,377 total cultural jobs affected.
These results were after arts organizations in Miami-Dade received $14 million in PPP loans to extend their survival. Of April respondents, 45% applied for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, 65.9% receiving loans while 23% of the nonprofits applied to the SBA Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program.
Director Spring said, “The arts are a vital contributor to attracting a talented workforce, giving us a competitive edge for tourism and making this a great place to live. We simply cannot afford to lose our outstanding artists and cultural organizations.”
The County plans another survey for May to be tabulated and reported the end of June.
The $2.3 trillion federal CARES legislation specifically included some arts-related funding. As a supplement to their annual appropriations, the following institutions received stimulus money:
- $75 million for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH)
- $75 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting
- $50 million for the Institute of Library and Museum Sciences
- $25 million for the Kennedy Center
- $7.5 million for the Smithsonian
In addition, Congress agreed to waive matching grant requirements and to waive the requirement for grants to be project-specific. All these new fast-track grants will be for general operating support with no match required.
The NEA agreed to split its money, channeling $45 million in direct $50,000 grants to large nonprofit arts organizations and local agencies around the country. These grants were boosted by the no-match requirement and limited to payroll for institutions or contracted artists.
The rest of NEA’s money totaling $30 million was apportioned to state and regional arts agencies by population size to cover artistic operating costs. Florida’s share of this money is $602,800.
Sandy Shaunassey of the state Division of Cultural Affairs (DCA) said NEA funding would be distributed to over 800 organizations with individual awards from $500 to $850. Eligibility required grantees to be receiving current NEA funding with the money to be used for salary or operating expenses.
The Cultural Affairs Division announced NEA CARES applications were made available Friday May 22 with a deadline filing of June 8. Florida DCA grant
applications deadline remains June 1. Florida DCA also is collecting financial loss data in a statewide survey; SEE https://dos.myflorida.com/cultural/.
The Florida Humanities Council received a portion of federal funding from the NEH. The NEH distribution to affiliated state Humanities Councils was $40 million; Florida’s share was $850,000. The money was apportioned for
operation costs of vulnerable organizations with awards ranging from $5,000 and up based on size categories of operating budgets.
Funding by both NEA and NEH permits local arts agencies to subgrant their awards to community-based nonprofit arts organizations and contracted artists. In addition, individual artists and smaller local organizations were urged to contact the state for application information on other public and
private grant opportunities.
Both NEH and the Florida DCA praised the grassroots outreach by arts advocates around the country in obtaining federal funding in the CARES legislation. Especially noteworthy were Americans for the Arts and the Arts Action Fund in Florida as well as more informal national nonprofit coalitions.
