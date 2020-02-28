Principal Aishia McQueen, Palm Glades Preparatory Academy, is enthusiastic about communicating what their school offers.
Previously the Assistant Principal at their sister school, Everglades Preparatory Academy and Everglades Preparatory Academy High School, McQueen was raised in Miami-Dade County. She is keenly aware of how parents can be puzzled when it comes to school choice programs and availability of charter schools.
Palm Glades opened in 2012 and they have recently “ramped up” two programs of special interest in Culinary and Performing Arts. Many people are
familiar with the push in education of STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Less well-known is STEAM; where the “A” can be Art or Aeronautics.
Although they include visual arts, digital arts, instrumental music, vocal music, dance, and theatre arts, recent awards have been focused in the visual arts. “Our new art teacher, Natassia Loth, is taking our program to a phenomenal level to cultivate the raw talent of our students,” McQueen said of their choice to embrace Art as the “A” in STEAM. Three high school students were recent winners in the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove Young Artists’ Gallery (YAG); an annual juried art show for Miami-Dade County public high school students. Their work will be placed in an exhibit March 14, 2020 at the Woman’s Club. Two of their students were also accepted into the 2020 Beaux Arts Students Showcase. And yet another student will have his work displayed on the Wall of Excellence having won a place in the Florida State Fair Art Portfolio Contest for High School Seniors.
In the times when the value of arts may be questioned, the Palm Glades website points out, “Art increases communication skills and provides focus and discipline; Provides a sense of belonging and community while providing a creative outlet; Helps hone problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking skills; and Provides an alternative avenue to college and career readiness.”
On a different path, with the ever-present multi-billion-dollar tourism industry in Miami-Dade there is always high demand in the culinary and hospitality fields. “The Culinary Academy is part of our Business Academy,” McQueen explained. Chef Jeffrey Milner is understandably proud of the fact they chose to participate in this year’s Cutler Bay Chili Cook-off for the first time and took second place with their Korean Chili. There was no special category for students which meant they won in going up against a number of more experienced competitors.
“We have many opportunities for students and want the communities to come see us,” McQueen added. Their most recent National Honor Society and Junior National Honor Society inductions were approximately fifty middle and high school students. This achievement is in keeping with their Philosophy of, “Palm Glades Preparatory Academy recognizes that all children are unique; that each learns in a different style and at a different pace. We strive to meet the individual needs of every student through a variety of programs and differentiated instructional techniques designed to prepare the child for success.”
McQueen realizes there are larger schools. “We are small, but mighty. Our mascot is the Eagles and our motto is, ‘Come soar with us’. We are on an upward trajectory and encourage parents and students to schedule a tour. They can contact the school or me directly.”
That would be Palm Glades Preparatory Academy, 22655 SW 112th Ave. Miami, FL 33170’; 786-272-2269; info@palmgladesacademy.com and https://www.palmglades
