A 54-year-old man has been arrested in the Oct. 21, 2017 murder of Mary Bonneville.
Deputies and firefighters responded to a house fire at 720 Ponce De Leon Blvd. where Bonneville was found dead on the floor in a hallway.
She had knife wounds to her throat. Autopsy reports revealed those wounds caused her death and her death was determined to be a homicide.
DNA evidence was used to link Eddy Lopez-Jemot to items from Bonnevile’s home such as a beer can and a towel. Lopez-Jemot was also in the area of Bonneville’s home the night of the murder. He was arrested the same day of the murder for threatening to cut a woman’s head off at the nearby Veterans of Foreign Wars building, approximately 660 feet from Bonneville’s home.
Miami-Dade Police arrested Lopez-Jemot Monday after obtaining an arrest warrant from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Lopez-Jemot was charged with murder and arson of an occupied dwelling.
“I want to thank our Major Crimes Unit for their relentless work on this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “It took countless hours of police work to put this case together. I hope this provides some closure to the family and friends of the victim as well as to everyone in the Upper Keys.”
The Major Crimes Unit worked closely with the State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in this investigation.
Lopez-Jemot is being held on a $1.25 million bail.
