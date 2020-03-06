A 19-year-old Miami man in luxury car leading a group of similar cars into Monroe County via Card Sound Road while impeding the flow of traffic and driving erratically was arrested Sunday afternoon.
Christopher Ordaz-Montesino was charged with knowingly driving with a suspended license and cocaine possession. Another driver in a purple BMW was cited for speeding.
The incident follows a eported incident the previous weekend in which motorists in expensive sports cars such as Ferraris and Lamborghinis were seen in a Facebook post parked and closing a portion of the 18-Mile Stretch in order to take pictures. There were no reported calls to 911 following that previous incident, but Deputies responded by upping traffic patrols in the Upper Keys thereafter. The Sheriff’s Office also reached out to its partners with the Florida Highway Patrol for help investigating that previous incident with the super cars.
Upper Keys Sgt. Sydney Whitehouse responded to a be-on-the-lookout alert at 1:30 p.m. this past Sunday for a large group of vehicles southbound from Card Sound Road that were driving slowly and impeding traffic. The lead vehicle was Infiniti luxury sedan with its hazard lights engaged. Sgt. Whitehouse spotted the group of cars and stopped the lead car at Mile Marker 102. The driver was identified as Ordaz-Montesino. His license was found to be suspended for failure to appear for a traffic summons. About .3 grams of cocaine were found in his wallet. The Infinity he was driving was towed. Ordaz-Montesino was taken to jail.
