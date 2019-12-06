Living in this area means you have all manner of water activities close by; boating, fishing, jet skiing, kayaking, paddle boarding, parasailing, scuba, snorkeling, swimming, or just splashing about in shallow water. A new activity or perhaps even a profession has been added to the line-up with the recent opening of the Ocean Sirens Mermaid Academy in Islamorada. Yes, you read that correctly.
Mariah Reynolds has always loved being in the water and achieving her doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Georgia didn’t mean she had no time for hobbies. Spending five months in Australia was a great opportunity, and as here, diving is easily accessible around much of the country. There are in fact multiple means of diving though. Long before technology made Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus (Scuba) commonplace, free diving was a way of life. Training can extend the simple act of holding one’s breath well beyond the average of approximately one minute.
Reynolds, like many who appreciate technology, also embraced the sensation of the ancient form of diving. Tall with flowing red hair, she emerged from a reef one day after a free dive not realizing an underwater photographer had noticed her. “You look just like a mermaid. You should do that,” was his suggestion.
While not something she’d previously considered, Scuba Schools International (SSI) does have a Mermaid Course. After her first training in the Philippines and second in Orlando, she was invited to become one of the mermaids at the Georgia Aquarium in her native Atlanta. As many pleasurable hours as she’d spent there seeing the exhibits, the offer in the Florida Keys was a closer match to what she wanted. With six years’ experience, she has now brought the Mystical Mermaid store and Ocean Sirens to the Upper Keys.
The most basic of the three levels is Try Mermaid, a fun not quite two hours open to age six on up. It’s ideal as an introduction or an alternative type of party. Moving up into full certification beginning from age twelve is the two-day Lagoon Course or three-day Ocean Course. Everyone starts with pool sessions to learn the fundamentals of free diving and one of the more advanced techniques is how to be comfortable underwater with your eyes open. After all, never has a mermaid been seen wearing a mask. And speaking of looks, underwater make-up is part of the package as well as a photo shoot and graduation on the beach.
“We also do demonstrations,” Reynolds explained. “We were one of the features during the grand opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Guitar Hotel.” The appearance of a mermaid at a birthday party or other event is another available option.
Group lessons begin at $140 for the “Try Mermaid” and private lessons for one-to-two individuals can be arranged. All training includes equipment and trips to the ocean for the longer course. A merman is also on staff.
Reynolds does still balance being an active pharmacist while providing the chance to increase the population of “Island Sirens”. Having helped run the Key West Mermaid Festival, she is working to establish one in Islamorada.
For information about the Mystical Mermaid drop by 82693 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada; (305) 395-2019; or find them on Facebook. For specifics about mermaid courses, prices, and more go to or call (404) 580-4756.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.