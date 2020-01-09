"Are you a DCFB Woman" Luncheon

Are you a dynamic, creative, fearless and brilliant woman?
Then the Dade County Farm Bureau would like for you to join them for a luncheon to discuss volunteer opportunities within the organization.
Looking for volunteers to create some great events while making new friendships and supporting the local agricultural community.
Friday, January 17, 2020
12:30 PM – 1:30 PM EST
Dade County Farm Bureau, 1850 Old Dixie Highway, Homestead.
Call (305) 246-5514 for information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.