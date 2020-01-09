"Are you a DCFB Woman" Luncheon

"Are you a DCFB Woman" Luncheon

Are you a dynamic, creative, fearless and brilliant woman?

Then the Dade County Farm Bureau would like for you to join them for a luncheon to discuss volunteer opportunities within the organization.

Looking for volunteers to create some great events while making new friendships and supporting the local agricultural community.

Friday, January 17, 2020

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM EST

Dade County Farm Bureau, 1850 Old Dixie Highway, Homestead.

Call (305) 246-5514 for information

