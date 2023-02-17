Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has held multiple official titles. A favored unofficial one, however, is “Water Warrior.”
Her wide-ranging initiatives for the County include an Industrial Water Reuse Strategy. “Clean water is the bedrock of our County and environment,” were among her comments Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the South District Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The occasion was the groundbreaking for expansion of the plant; the first substantial capacity expansion in approximately 30 years.
Indeed, the Mayor cited $1 billion in different capital improvements executed during the past two years.
An informative document provided at the ceremony gave extra details about this $600 million dollar investment. “The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department’s (WASD) Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion Program consists of eight infrastructure projects that will provide an overall regional solution for South Dade to ensure we sustain high-quality, safe and reliable services today while planning for our thriving economy and growing population in the future.” The infrastructure improvements of the facility with a new electrical distribution building, and various other improvements will increase plant treatment capacity from 112.5 million gallons per day to 131 MGD.
Additional aspects will increase the “wet weather (peak) flow capability” during extreme weather events. “This enables the plant to remain operational, thereby eliminating or greatly reducing the risk of potential untreated wastewater discharges to the surrounding environment.”
Another major important factor for residents is funding from the federal Water Infrastructure Finance Innovation Act (WIFIA) Program being utilized saves an estimated $80.2 million from a traditional bond issuance approach.
“This is a momentous day in Miami-Dade County,” Commissioner Danielle Cohen-Higgins said in brief remarks. “You see the words, ‘Delivering Excellence Every Day’, on our county trucks and this is an example of doing that.” She echoed the need to adjust to increased population growth, environmental issues, and aging infrastructure. She also noted the program was providing 200 jobs.
United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Deputy Director Karen Fliggler was on hand and explained that when she and her small staff initially toured the country to inform states about how WIFIA could help with funding, Miami-Dade County was the first in Florida to apply. Indeed, the agreement was reached during the time the Mayor was a County Commissioner and spearheading the need for action.
Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department Director Roy Coley spoke about not only the inherent challenges of executing $1 billion in projects, but that same two years came with the added complications of COVID impacts. Supply chain disruptions, workforce shortages, contractors who were not able to meet their deadlines were all dealt with. He thanked the Mayor for her leadership as inspiration to the team. He also thanked the EPA and acknowledged external partners of companies such as Black and Veatch for the critical roles they play in planning and execution.
Black and Veatch has been an especially strong partner in developing the Industrial Water Reuse Strategy the Mayor outlined for attendees. As described in the document, “Through this strategy, WASD will become the number one utility in the state of Florida, as well as the entire eastern coast for water reuse.
This industrial reuse application is based on the use of Effluent Energy Recovery Systems (EERS) to provide cooling to buildings and energy -intensive processes at the treatment plants.
The new approach utilizes the low temperature of the WWTP effluent to cool plant processes using centralized heat exchanges and will cease the use of electrically powered cooling towers.”
Among the numerous benefits is an estimated reduction in approximately 500,000 gallons per year of potable water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.