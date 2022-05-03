Monday night there was an altercation between two men at the Park Motel located at the 600 block of S. Krome Ave, escalating with one man shooting the other in the leg.
The victim of the shooting was able to make his way to the Mobil gas station located at the corner of US1 and Lucy Street.
Once there, the shooting victim contacted police and fire rescue. He was subsequently airlifted for precautionary reasons to Jackson South to be treated. The shooting suspect is known to local authorities and detectives are attempting to locate him.
The altercation was a result of an argument between the two men over a woman.
