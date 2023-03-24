During a recent special call meeting, on March 14th, following the COW meeting, the Homestead Council agreed 6-1 to pass the Machado Groves project.
During a previous Council meeting, the developer had a presentation ready, but this presentation contained information relating to a traffic simulation that had not been vetted by the Development Services Department. It was deferred to the special call meeting where it was passed on second reading.
The developer, D.R. Horton, plans to build 69 townhomes on the site.
Councilwoman Erica Avilla voted no because she was not in favor of approving a residential development on land currently used for farming.
Concerns regarding traffic were mitigated by the traffic study and installation of a traffic light which is expected to be operational in October. The traffic light installation is under the direction of Miami-Dade County.
Also, during the COW meeting, the Homestead Council agreed to a contract with Business Flair to provide consulting services to Homestead. The City went out for solicitation to find an effective economic development consultant. A final contract still needs to be signed with the company.
“This is an exciting step forward. We are working to grow the City of Homestead and to invest in the history downtown,” said Zackery Good, assistant city manager.
The company will provide a comprehensive economic development strategy for the City, meet with stakeholders, elected officials, business owners and, through compiling data, will help inform how the city should grow and recruit new types of businesses or companies that will create jobs and help with the quality of life.
“I think it is a good idea to invest in being strategic for the economic development and vitality of our downtown. This is one step in that direction. The company was recommended by our staff. We are looking forward to seeing their presentations,” said Avila.
“The City has a lot of potential to attract quality businesses, restaurants and services. I would like to see a focus on doing that,” said Councilman Larry Roth.
The Council approved the purchase of a new passenger van that will be used to transport young people involved in Police Athletic League activities.
Also, Homestead staff will meet with representatives from the Related Group to discuss the property occupied by the old city hall building.
Recently the land was appraised at $17.5 million.
Homestead leaders have said they would like to have a mixed use project on the site that would include commercial, restaurant and retail businesses. There would be residential units on the property priced at market rate as well as affordable housing.
Members of the Council have been unable to come to an agreement on how to move forward on developing the land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.