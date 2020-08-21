Unfortunately, the Homestead Police Department has been hit again by an invisible enemy. Sgt. Eric Reyes has tested positive for COVID-19. The Homestead Police Department along with family and friends of Eric are
requesting assistance.
Sgt. Eric Reyes is a 15 year veteran of the Homestead Police Department and has a wife and 4 year old daughter. He is 39 years old and he is hospitalized at Baptist Homestead Hospital suffering from the ill effects of COVID 19. Doctors are requesting donations of plasma in order to help Eric recover.
Blood Type - A+ and those with A-, O+, and O- are also requested.
To donate your plasma, call One Blood at 1-888-936-6283 (option 9). Please specify that you are donating for Eric Reyes at Baptist Homestead Hospital.
Please keep in mind that all blood types are welcome.
For more information please contact: Sandi at 305-794-2156 HPDor Art at 305-542-0702
