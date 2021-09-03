Three mainland motorcyclists were arrested after fleeing from Deputies on U.S. 1 Sunday afternoon.
Juan Key Salinas Garcia, 35, of Miami, was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and operating a motorcycle without an endorsement.
Daniel Rashad Rush, 31, of Coral Springs, was charged with fleeing and eluding, hit and run, operating a motorcycle without an endorsement and having no tag.
Ezekiel Edlien Chery, 19, of Deerfield Beach, was charged with fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.
Sgt. Nick Whiteman first spotted the three suspects on sport motorcycles at approximately 3:12 p.m. heading southbound on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 86.8.
Sgt. Whiteman attempted to perform a traffic stop, but all three accelerated away at a high rate of speed while passing other motorists illegally. He terminated his pursuit at Mile Marker 84 for safety reasons.
A few minutes later another motorist called to report being struck by one of the motorcycles as it continued to speed away.
Deputy Ana Coello spotted the speeding motorcycles at Mile Marker 82, but was unable to safely perform a traffic stop.
Deputy Deborah Johnson saw the trio southbound on the Channel Five Bridge, passing in no passing zones.
She also terminated her pursuit for safety reasons.
Traffic Enforcement Unit Deputy Shaun Lones found the three motorcyclists just inside the entrance of Duck Key, attempting to hide.
All three were arrested and taken to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.