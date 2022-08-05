Last week, Monroe County Fire Rescue received an anonymous tip and took immediate action upon discovering documentation discrepancies in the Trauma Star controlled substance logs.
The investigation resulted in the immediate removal of an employee from duty.
“The risk was identified and isolated without any disruption of service to our community or the Trauma Star operation,” said Monroe County Fire Chief Steve Hudson. “We took swift action and do not condone any misconduct from our employees. Trauma Star will continue to provide our community the highest quality of service.”
Monroe County Fire Rescue is working closely with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the employee’s ongoing criminal investigation and immediately implemented improvements to the documentation process for a more secure
controlled substance tracking module.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.