Every year the Homestead and Florida City communities come together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a free community breakfast. This year, the event will take place at 7AM on Friday, January 17th at the Phichol Williams Community Center (951 SW 4th ST, Homestead, FL 33030).
This annual gathering is a morning of celebration and contemplation as everyone from distinguished dignitaries to the youngest children reflect on the struggles of the past and dreams for the future. This year’s theme, Recapturing the Dream with 2020 Vision, is a nod to the role of community leaders and activists in making sure equality is part of every community’s vision for the future. Headlining the event will be community leader and activist Reverend Robert J. Brooks, Jr. of St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church. The program will also recognize the significant impacts of several community leaders and organizations.
The Breakfast is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested.
Please RSVP at www.cityofhomestead.com/mlk.
