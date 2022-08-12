With all this heat, it was definitely time for a treat!
After the sun set last Saturday night, my family and I headed down to Homestead’s Old City Hall, and enjoyed the cool of the night surrounded by even cooler music and food trucks as part of the Eats & Beat celebration.
Sponsored by the Homestead’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), the event drew residents and their families out to the space to enjoy everything from juices to BBQ, churros to milkshakes – all while local favorite, DJ Spinz, kept summertime hits and party classics flowing from up on the stage, just as easily as the food from vendors to customers.
Taking total advantage of this outdoor venue, complete with covered tables, ample space to dance, and even a kids area filled with games, we delighted in all that was available, while we tried to settle on what to eat.
Since I’m a huge fan of cheese fries, I was pleased to find a fantastic basket of Loaded Fries from The BBQin Cuban food truck.
Topped with barbecued pulled pork, cheese, cream, and scallions, this stack of fries was shared happily between my wife and I, while our son
settled for their smaller, yet still generous side order of regular fries.
Sitting at a long table covered in a green plastic tablecloth, and with the savory part of the evening now satisfyingly complete, it was time for us to move on to the sweet stuff!
And The Market Milkshake Bar’s food truck didn’t disappoint with their heaping milkshakes, piled high with whipped cream, Pirouline rolled wafers, and an assortment of sauces, candy, and fixings.
My wife ordered the Ferrero Rocher milkshake, which was adorned with the popular chocolate and Hazelnut candy, and chopped nuts on the rim; while I got the Cookies and Cream milkshake, crusted with crushed oreos on the side of cup, hot fudge, and a giant Oreo ice cream sandwich on top.
Our son's strawberry milkshake came with a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar wedged on top, with matching strawberry candy and white chocolate chips drizzled down his cup.
As these shakes were too big to finish in one sitting, we desperately needed to walk off the yummies, and strolled down towards the kids zone, past a giant Connect Four set, as my son now danced to a live band whose members were from Kendall Church of God.
Covering everything from Hip Hop to Christian Contemporary music, the band and its singer, Nikki Alvarado, made the whole evening feel like a giant block party, complete with folks dancing in the open area before the stage.
And just as the evening wore down to a close, Homestead CRA announced the next Eats & Beats will be held there on October 1, much to our and the rest of the crowd's happy approval.
Walking back to our car, parked nearby on the grass, as my son dusted off his blue hands from the supplied chalk he was using for his parking lot drawings, we vowed to definitely go to the next one.
Only this time before sunset, with fall’s cooler temperatures for an even cooler time, in every way possible.
