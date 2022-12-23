The Mexican-American Council (MAC) December 16th Community Posada Night drew the largest crowd anyone could recall.
Costumed volunteers lead a solemn procession along Washington and Krome Avenues in portrayal of the Census pilgrimage to Bethlehem by Mary and Joseph.
A watchful crowd follows, many with candles as Mary and Joseph are turned away at each stop until one “inn keeper allows them to have shelter in a stable.
The El Toro Taco Plaza on E. Mowry was once again the site of the Live Nativity where the ceremony ended.
The crowd then enjoyed music, pinatas, food, and beverages.
