The Mexican-American Council (MAC) December 16th Community Posada Night drew the largest crowd anyone could recall.

Costumed volunteers lead a solemn procession along Washington and Krome Avenues in portrayal of the Census pilgrimage to Bethlehem by Mary and Joseph.

A watchful crowd follows, many with candles as Mary and Joseph are turned away at each stop until one “inn keeper allows them to have shelter in a stable.

The El Toro Taco Plaza on E. Mowry was once again the site of the Live Nativity where the ceremony ended.

The crowd then enjoyed music, pinatas, food, and beverages.

posada

Volunteers for this year were Ruth Montoya as Mary; Brayan Martinez as Joseph;

Juan Piña, Elvin Lucas, and Francisco Esteban as the Three Kings; Ryan Arreguin, Axel Alegre, and Gustavo Rios-Campos as Shepherds, and Xavier Olivares Herrera as the newly born Baby Jesus.
posada

A large crowd came to enjoy the Posada.

