The American Orchid Society is celebrating their Centennial Celebration with a marvelous gala at the lovely Biltmore Hotel, located in Coral Gables, Florida, on April 9, 2022.
The American Orchid Society has been working on protecting orchids since it began in 1921 with their dedication on conservation, education, and research of this amazing plant. Deforestation has led to the disappearance of many orchids in their natural habitat, so the work of conservation will never end.
The orchid is a beloved plant, popular all over the world, and we want to keep it around for generations to come.
Visit the American Orchid Society website for more information on the Centennial Celebration and how you can help with orchid conservation. Their website is www.aos.org
