The spirit of camaraderie and shared experiences of service to/love for the country are part of what brings members of the John G. Salley American Legion Post 43 in Homestead together. The sense of service carries through into community whether as individuals involved in different organizations or in multiple events they hold at Post 43 such as their annual Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser.
This year, people enjoyed delicious food from the newly established Hot Mama’s Backyard BBQ and toe-tapping music, bought raffle tickets, patronized the vendors and played the 50/50, Saturday, October 19, 2019 as they added to contributions that reached a $4,000 goal.
“We had five bands here and so many local businesses that provided gift certificates and some cash prizes,” Bob Hanke, current Post Commander and his wife Linda said.
Terry Reardon, longtime member of Post 43 had his own band of Black Diamond playing as one of them. Chopper and the Bogeyman Posse, Everglades Band, None of the Above, and Southern Stampede kept the steady flow of around 200 attendees entertained.
Gift certificates to Alabama Jacks, Blackwater Siren, Black Point Ocean Grill at the marina, Frankie’s Pizza, Olive Garden, and Portofino Pizza as well as cash from Robert Is Here were popular as raffle prizes and this year $300 in lottery tickets.
While not everyone who helped out was able to be at the official presentation of the check Friday, November 22, 2019, there were plenty of enthusiastic supporters when the ceremonial check was displayed.
Sherri Martens-Curtis, Executive Director, Susan G. Komen, Miami/Ft Lauderdale Affiliate, was once again on-hand to receive the greatly
appreciated check.
“Thank you from the thousands of women who benefit from your donation.” While 25% goes directly to research, the remainder is community-focused to help with medical costs for women with limited financial means.
In closing out the annual November events, American Legion Post 43 will dish up Thanksgiving dinners with all the trimmings, Thursday, November 28th this year. “We start at 1:00 and serve until we run out,” the Hankes said. “We usually have around 120 who come here, and we also send 20 or so meals out to the base. [Homestead Air Reserve Base] We take care of the police, too.”
“Community support is important and our Facebook page is a good way to reach us.” https://www.facebook.com/ALPOST43 or telephone 305.247.8233.
