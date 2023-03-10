Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, announces today it has partnered with Miami Dade College (MDC) to support the school's internship program and provide students with professional experiences and future full-time opportunities, ensuring that hundreds of local college students grow and gain work experience to excel in their careers.
To expand upon MDC's Immersive Internship Program and Personal Banking Apprenticeship program, Amerant Bank will host five interns and fives apprentices from MDC that meet specific criteria. The partnership is part of Amerant's IMPACT initiative, which was recently rebranded to encompass the bank’s efforts related to its impact on environmental, social and governance matters. One of the goals of the initiative is to help cultivate students from the community seeking careers in various industries so that they can gain real-life and tangible work experiences.
Amerant’s latest internship offerings include:
The Immersive Internship Program - a partnership with MDC’s School of Engineering, Technology, and Design program. This one-year program will allow students to obtain real work experience in data analytics while completing their senior year. Interns in this program are considered full-time team members and will have access to the same benefits as full-time staff. Students in this program will work alongside the bank’s Chief Digital Officer to implement bank-wide digital solutions. Upon completion, students will have the opportunity to transfer to a full-time position at the bank.
The Personal Banking Apprenticeship Program - will have apprentices working in Amerant’s banking centers alongside relationship and market managers. Apprentices will gain the skills needed to become banking specialists. Apprentices who complete this program will be considered to have ample experience in their field amongst peers and will have the opportunity to transfer to a full-time position at the bank.
MDC is a diverse institution with 167 nations and 63 languages representing its student body. The college's eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways, including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships.
