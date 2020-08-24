As the state of Florida continues to reopen, there is still a demand for
community donations and COVID-19 supplies for organizations across the state.
In celebration of National Nonprofit Day, Amazon donated COVID-19 related supplies to Jackson Memorial Health System in Miami-Dade County and Broward Health in Broward County with a total donation value of $100,000.
“Amazon has a unique role to play providing a critical service for people,” said Amazon Area Manager Hsiao Shu. “We’re striving every day to support our employees and communities, and feel very fortunate to give back where our associates work and live – especially when we can help those most impacted by this pandemic.”
Amazon delivery trucks arrived at each location today with the support of Amazon and community volunteers. These supply pallets filled with large amounts of masks, gloves, sanitizers, and various cleaning supplies were dropped-off to Miami-Dade County and Broward County.
In total, 44 pallets of various supplies were donated, for a total donation value of over $100,000.
“Throughout the pandemic, frontline workers in many industries have selflessly served our community, including Amazon’s army of employees and delivery drivers,” said Carlos A. Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health System. “We’re incredibly grateful that Amazon is recognizing Jackson Health System and the contributions of our caregivers by donating several truckloads of masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies – all of which are critically important as we continue battling COVID-19.”
In addition to these donations, Amazon will also drop-off relief supply
donations to the Miami-Dade County School District to further support the residents and community. This donation of supplies is valued at $50,000.
